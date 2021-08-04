Krefft competes in Iowa Shrine Bowl

The Iowa Shrine Bowl was played July 24th at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The all-star game featuring Iowa’s best senior high school football players was back after missing last year due to the pandemic.

The North squad, which included Clear Lake High School’s Carson Krefft, picked up the victory, 52-24.

Krefft, a three-year varsity starting offensive lineman was playing in his final high school game. This fall he will play center for the Concordia Golden Bear’s D2 football program in downtown Saint Paul, Minn.

The 6’3”, 275-pound, 18-year-old senior team captain was awarded All-District lineman and was named Academic All-State in high school.

Players are nominated to participate in the Shrine Bowl, which provides a showcase for Iowa’s best seniors and benefits The Shriners Hospital for Children.