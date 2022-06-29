Kirk Kraft named parade Grand Marshal

(Above) Kirk Kraft, a former Clear Lake business owner and mayor, will be the Grand Marshall in the 4th of July parade to be held Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

More than 40 years ago Kirk Kraft found Clear Lake, quite by accident. Now, he can’t imagine being anywhere else.

The former business owner and mayor, turned retired community volunteer and advocate, will serve as the Grand Marshal for Clear Lake’s Fourth of July Parade on Monday. He looks forward to spending the July 4th holiday with friends and family, including daughter Emily, who will make the trip from Knoxville, Tenn., with her husband.

The Illinois native expected to make nearby Mason City his home when he accepted a position with David Manufacturing after graduating from college. That was in the late 1970s when the housing market was tight. During his housing search he stumbled upon an advertisement for an apartment in Clear Lake.

“I didn’t even know Clear Lake existed!” he laughed. “(Realtor) Dave Parks answered my call and when I heard the place was on the lake I was hooked.”

Kirk spent 10 years at David Manufacturing and another five at another North Iowa manufacturer before deciding to use his business degree and turn a hobby into a business. He operated Bix Furniture, for seven years, breathing new life into salvaged and worn pieces. Self-employment also allowed Kirk to become involved in a variety of Clear Lake activities and organizations.

In 1998, he was elected Clear Lake mayor. During his first term the lake experienced an e-coli score which was raising questions about the safety of those using the lake recreationally. The problem had the potential to have a huge impact not only environmentally, but on the entire economy of North Iowa.

“The City stepped up and hired Dr. John Downing, from Iowa State, and everybody — Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties, Ventura, organizations and private individuals contributed. The Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake had new purpose, and fabulous work was done by the entire community. I’m very proud of that,” said Kraft. “And I am very proud that people still support and do great work to protect our lake, as we should. It’s our single greatest physical asset.”

Kraft also said he takes pride in the fact that the City, then and now, works to preserve and improve public access to the lake.

“We have not given up one inch and that is critical,”

he said. If people can’t get to the water and enjoy the water, they won’t support the water. There are many places to launch boats and the lake is very accessible. The whole City Beach improvement, splash pads and public restrooms are fantastic. We outgrew some of the facilities placed there during my terms and things are bigger and nicer now.”

Kraft served two terms in office (1998-2005) before opting to pursue a new challenge. At the invitation of a friend, he became involved in wind energy and met with Iowa residents to lay the groundwork for wind farms.

Five years ago he retired and is now “relaxing and enjoying Clear Lake.” He and his wife, Beth, are members of the C.L.A.S.S. Car Club, with a special affinity for Ford Mustangs. The couples’ collection includes an ’04, just like one Beth had years earlier. Knowing that his wife regretted ever selling the car, Kirk found one and bought it. The couple has others, including a 1964, the first year of production for the model. A Ford F-100 truck is also part of their collection of classic vehicles.

Airplanes also caught Kraft’s fancy and he learned about aeronautics from the late Jerry Dwyer. While he doesn’t fly anymore, he continues to be involved with the Experimental Aircraft Association and has served as its president.

He was mentored in sailing by longtime sea dogs Bob Swanson and Don Coe. He was a member of Swanson’s E boat crew, while Coe preferred Hobie Cats.

“I don’t race anymore, but I support the Clear Lake Yacht Club. All of these organizations (car club, EAA and yacht club) are very active and I think that’s great. Clear Lake was a real draw for me because I could be involved in so much. The lake was right there and the airport was at my back door. It helped me to meet a lot of people. I’ve been here 44-years now and I can’t imagine being anywhere else. Clear Lake is a town that people aspire to live in and I feel very lucky that I am here.”