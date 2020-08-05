Kim L. Young

Kim Louise Young, 62, of Clear Lake, passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Kim’s family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Kim was born Aug. 28, 1957, the daughter of Eugene Jr. and Susan (Deyo) Wilkinson in Osage, Iowa. She married Randy Young on June 27, 1981, in Mason City.

A graduate of Mason City High School, class of 1975, Kim worked as a Clear Lake Police Reserve, security for the North Iowa Medical Center, and also worked at Clear Lake Schools. She worked most of her career as an ophthalmic assistant at the North Iowa Eye Clinic and customer service agent for the airlines at Mason City Municipal Airport for nearly 15 years.

Kim’s pride and joy was her family. She cherished being able to watch Andrew grow into a wonderful man and seeing him and Megan raise a beautiful family with Vincent and William. She called her friends her extended family and looked forward to coffee time with them. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and completing jigsaw puzzles. She also loved traveling with her family and friends. Kim said she was born in the wrong era, as she loved and thoroughly enjoyed 50’s-60’s music.

Kim is survived by her husband, Randy Young, of Clear Lake; son, Andrew (Megan) Young, of Clear Lake; two grandsons, Vincent and William; siblings, Bruce Wilkinson, of Mason City and Linda (Andy) Waldo, of Winona, Minn.; and nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.