Kids rule!

Area students enjoyed the waning days of summer by attending the final Thursdays on Main event last week and taking a chance to dunk teachers and administrators. Guidance Counselor Deb Sharar celebrates as her collegaue, fifth grade teacher Sarah Christian, is dunked, courtesy of this unidentified youngster. Proceeds from the dunk tank benefitted the Clear Lake School District’s Families in Need Fund. A Back To School supply drive was also held by the Chamber of Commerce, with many donations helping local students get their school year off to a great start. Clear Lake students returned to the classroom this week. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.