Kenneth M. McCormick, 75, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021, in Clear Lake.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, in Decorah, with the Rev. Fr. Donald Hertges officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at St. Benedict Catholic Church, in Decorah, on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Gateway Hospice. Cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 123, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Kenneth Michael McCormick, the son of Joseph and Adeline (Walter) McCormick, was born Nov. 23, 1945, at Decorah. He graduated from Decorah High School in 1963.

After high school Ken worked at Nordness Creamery, in Decorah, as a butter maker supervisor. On Nov. 14, 1964 he married Mary Benson at St. Benedict Catholic Church. To this union four children were born: Connie, Kevin, Scott and Susan. In 1966, he went to work at Decorah Creamery as a cheese maker supervisor. In 1976, the family moved to LuVerne, Iowa where they owned and operated Ken and Mary Lounge. They moved to Garner in 1982 and later to Clear Lake. Ken and Mary owned and operated Back Yard Deli, in Clear Lake, for 17 years until selling it to their son, Scott. Ken then began selling cars at Schukei Chevrolet and Mason City Ford until his retirement. He was a great car salesman and cherished the many friendships he formed with customers over the years.

Ken will always be remembered for his many trips to Wendy’s in Mason City to order his usual Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a senior Sprite. In his retirement he worked part-time at Hy-Vee for several years. He enjoyed wintering in Harlingen, Texas, golfing, bowling, camping, playing pool and cards, having coffee on the corner with the guys and especially attending his grandchildren’s activities. Ken was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Minnesota Viking fan.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, I.O.O.F. in Decorah and Clear Lake, and the Clear Lake Evening and Noon Lions Club. He also served on the Decorah and LuVerne Fire Departments.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary, of Clear Lake; four children, Connie (Tracy) Schroeder, of Garner, Kevin (Marie) McCormick, of Waukee, Scott (Jaime) McCormick, of Mason City, and Susan (Dan) Boehnke, of Garner; grandchildren, Cole (Sam) McCormick, Maddison McCormick (Jake Mulder), Shelby Schroeder, Colton Schroeder (fiancée, Kylee Luther), Bayley McCormick, Brody Boehnke, Braden Boehnke and Tanner McCormick; and a great-grandson, Lane Michael McCormick; brother, Donald (Pat) McCormick, of Decorah; sister-in-law, Jule McCabe, of Decorah; brother-in-law, Carsten Quam, of Decorah; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry (Helen) McCormick and Dale McCormick; sisters, Carol Quam and Joyce (Gary) Gates; and nephews, Terry McCormick and Kyle McCormick.

Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, was in charge of arrangements.