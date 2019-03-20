Kenneth A. Thomsen, 95, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Township Cemetery in rural Hanlontown a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 or to Mercy One North Iowa Hospice.

Kenneth was born Sept. 19, 1923, the son of Axel and Christine (Rasmussen) Thomsen, in Titonka. He married Ann Davis on Aug. 27, 1947, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. To that union, two sons were born.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Kenneth was drafted into the United States Army and served honorably in the Japanese Occupation Forces after World War II. He later graduated from Hamilton Business College, in Mason City. Following school, he farmed part-time and was employed by the United States Postal Service for nearly 30 years; retiring in 1983.

Kenneth enjoyed hunting, bowling and traveling, and spent many winters with Ann in South Padre Island, Texas.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ann, of Clear Lake; two sons, Mark Thomsen, of Lake Forest, Calif. and Eric (Kathleen) Thomsen, of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Rebecca (Zach) Millican, Traverse City, Mich. and Christina (Thomas) Aagesen, of Elgin, Ill.; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Millican; three nieces, Janice Molinsky, Beverly Currier and Marilyn Schoeneman; and one nephew, Brian Thomsen; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gladys (Lyle) Leach, Frank (Mildred) Thomsen, Lucille (Tilman) Sears, and Richard (Nancy) Thomsen.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.