Kelvin K. Kramer

Kelvin Karl Kramer, 73, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Concord Care Center, in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with the Rev. David Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Booster Club or the Clear Lake Noon Lions.

Kelvin was born Dec. 23, 1947, the son of Kenneth and Ella (Priepke) Kramer, in Osage. He married Robyn Moen on July 25, 1980, in Mason City.

A graduate of Mason City High School, class of 1966, Kelvin attended NIACC and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1971, as well as his master’s degree in 1982. He taught industrial technology at Clear Lake High School from 1973-2007, while also spending countless hours filming sporting events and various school activities. Kelvin received numerous awards for his filming including the following: 2002 Distinguished Service Award from the Iowa Football Coaches Association; 2003 Distinguished Service Award from the Iowa Football Coaches Association; 2020 Ken Winkler Distinguished Service Award from the Iowa Football Coaches Association; 2021 - 50 years of filming Clear Lake Football, from Clear Lake Community Schools.

Kelvin was a member of the Clear Lake Noon Lions. He enjoyed collecting model trains and learning everything he could about trains and railroading. He also loved following Clear Lake Lions sports throughout his career.

Kelvin is survived by his wife, Robyn Kramer, of Clear Lake; son, Kenneth Charles “KC” Kramer, of Clear Lake; cousins, Dorothy Lawrence, of Ogden, Utah and Ann Lockhart, of Denver, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and cousins, Gary and Bruce Lockhart.

Kelvin’s family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Concord Care Center, in Garner, for their care shown to Kelvin during his time there.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.