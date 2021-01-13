Kathy J. Petersburg

Kathy Jean Petersburg, age 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 with family by her side at the MercyOne Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Burial of Kathy’s ashes will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa, near her parents, Donald and Eunice Petersburg; infant brother, Jerry; and her sister-in-law, Lorna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery for maintenance purposes, c/o Jerry Feld, 3770 Bluebell Ave., Joice, Iowa 50446; MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401; or to One Vision, 1200 N. 9th St. W., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 or www.onevision.org/get_involved/donate.

Kathy Jean Petersburg was born to Donald and Elise (Larson) Petersburg on May 3, 1960, in Forest City, Iowa. After their deaths, Doug and the late, Lorna Petersburg became her legal guardians.

Kathy was born with Down Syndrome. Her parents were advised that she may never read or write, but Kathy proved them wrong, mastering both. She loved to sing and dance. Kathy and her dad could often be heard singing duets of, “You Are My Sunshine,” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” She truly brought joy to everyone she met.

Kathy attended school in Lake Mills. She lived and worked in Austin, Minn. before moving to Opportunity Village (now OneVision) in Clear Lake. Kathy was active in that community, working at the Village Store and playing in the bell choir.

For Kathy’s 40th birthday, she and her family traveled to Disney World to celebrate. Everyone wore pins (made by Lorna) with Kathy’s picture on it. Kathy’s mom and Aunt Wilma went on the trip as well.

Kathy loved music, games, dancing, family and her friends. She enjoyed trips to play bingo with Lorna, especially when she won. She loved to tease her brothers about who was her #1 sweetheart - one she would call her “favoritest,” one her “bestest” and one her “mostest.”

Kathy is survived by her siblings, Doug Petersburg, Dan (Linda) Petersburg, Ray (Sharon) Petersburg and Julie (Gregg) Groepper. Kathy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; her special guardian, Lorna Petersburg; and a nephew, Shawn Petersburg.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittlestadt Chapel, Lake Mills, is assisting Kathy’s family with arrangements.