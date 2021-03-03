Kathryn M. Alden

Kathryn Mae Alden, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City, after a long battle with cancer.

Per Kathryn’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery, in Klemme.

Kathryn was born June 4, 1930, the daughter of William and Lydia (Herwald) Velau, in Klemme. She married Donald Alden on Feb. 12, 1949, in Klemme. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1983.

Kathryn grew up and attended country school in Klemme; graduating from Klemme High School in 1948. She and Donald farmed in Klemme until they moved to Clear Lake in 1969. She worked for the Clear Lake Bakery and Unisys for most of her career before retiring.

Kathryn loved to garden, but especially loved her family and friends. She always valued memorable visits with them and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathryn is survived by two daughters, Gloria Kreitlow, of Meservey, and Barb (Daryl) Ouverson, of Thornton; two grandchildren, William Kreitlow, of Meservey, and Tonya Kreitlow, of Mason City; two great-granddaughters, Tarynn Thompson, and Corah Carter; sister-in-law, Janet Velau, of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Velau; sister, Eva Fatland; and son-in-law, Micky Kreitlow.

