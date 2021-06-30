Kathleen M. Peterson

Kathleen M. “Babe” Peterson, age 68, of Hastings, Minn. died suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday afternoon, June 22, 2021.

Funeral services were held on June 28, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings, with Pastor Jim Bzoskie officiating. Interment followed at Lakeside Cemetery, in Hastings.

Kathleen Marie, the daughter of Stanley and Evelyn (Ask) Millen, was born on Aug. 27, 1952, in Winona, Minn. Babe attended Mayo High School prior to moving to St. Charles during her senior year where she graduated with the class of 1970. After high school, Babe was engaged to Gregory Peterson and they were later married on July 20, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Stewartville, Minn., while he was on leave from the service.

Babe was a dedicated homemaker, an accomplished cook and baker, and always enjoyed hosting the best gatherings. Later in life, she worked at H.D. Hudson Mfg. in Hastings. Babe enjoyed moving around with Greg’s career in law enforcement. They also had the opportunity to attend Bible College together. Together, they later opened their own church in Traverse City prior to Greg’s return to law enforcement.

Babe enjoyed wintering in Mexico with friends and also in Bonita Springs, Fla. with family. Over the years, Babe enjoyed spending time being creative with crafts and drawing, and also with decorating her home. Coming from a large family, Babe remained close to all of her siblings and enjoyed being able to organize the many family gatherings they held together. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren whenever she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her daughter, Trina Norquist.

Babe is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Greg; children, Collin (Eriane) Peterson, Jordan Peterson, and Jared (Aaron Shaleen) Peterson; grandchildren, Ashley Dohm, Annabel Norquist, Allister Norquist, Ethan Peterson, Harper Peterson, and Reese Peterson; siblings, Maureen Taylor, Mitch Millen, Julie Roth, Colleen Millen, Todd (Darlene) Millen, Matt (Heather) Millen, Becky (Jim) Raatz, Bridgette Kampa, and Andy Millen; many nieces and nephews whom she was a second mom to; and by many other relatives and friends

