Karleda F. Hayungs

Karleda Faye Hayungs nee Chaney 82-years-old, of Clear Lake, Iowa, returned home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2022. She passed of natural causes at MercyOne Hospice in Mason City, Iowa. She was surrounded by her loved ones as her soul entered heavens gates.

Karleda Faye was born on Dec. 20, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Franklin Chaney and Mae Louise Chaney nee Hansen. She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Hayungs on May 28, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa. They were married 60 years and were blessed with three children, Tony, Scott, and Kelli.

Karleda was a gracious and adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and host. She was the life of the party and enjoyed each moment to the fullest. She wasn’t afraid to tell you how to run your life, with a fierce and protective spirit of a mama. Karleda was a home maker, while Bob worked at John Deere’s supporting the family, until the early 1990’s in Waterloo. In 1975, she accepted a position at K-mart as a manager of shipping for 17 years and retired in 1992. They were members of Linden United Methodist Church and youth group leaders for 12 years from 1968-1980. They took many camp and mission trips, ministering to many youth in the Waterloo area.

In 1993, Bob and Karleda retired and relocated to Clear Lake to be near their children who had relocated to the area. For the last 30 years, Karleda has been an active member of Clear Lake Christian Church. On Fridays, she met with her ‘sewing group ladies’ in the church basement. They sewed thousands of dresses for orphans in Haiti, which she drove to Florida every winter for delivery. She spent from 1990-2017 traveling the United States and wintering in Florida. Vacations always revolved around one of Bob’s four brothers joining, or later, visiting a grandchild.

During her final days in hospice, the Oakwood staff became a second family to her and took loving care of her. The family thanks them for their service and care to Karleda. Karleda’s greatest legacy is the faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior that she leaves with her children and grandchildren.

Karleda is survived by three children, four beloved grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, Tony (Carolyn) Hayungs, of Nevada Iowa, Kelli (Scott) Arnburg, of Clear Lake, and Scott Hayungs of Clear Lake. She has five beloved grandchildren, Nicole Hayungs, of Seattle, Wash., Mariah (Zach) Ward, of Clear Lake, Grant (Kristen) Mickelson, of Roger, Ark., and Tyler (Caitlin) Arnburg, of Clear Lake; and great-grandson, Bracyn James Ward, of Clear Lake.

Karleda was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hayungs, in 2020; parents, Harold and Mae Chaney; her sister, Valetta Christensen; two nieces, Rhonda Christensen and Robin Clayton and life partner of Scott Hayungs, Kim Bates.

Funeral services will be held on Feb. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Clear Lake Christian Church, Clear Lake, with a lunch to follow directly after the service. Visitation will be before the funeral service, starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Karleda Hayungs memorial fund to Clear Lake Christian Church. The funeral will be live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, Iowa, was in charge of arrangements.