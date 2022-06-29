Karen D. Shoop, 83, of Mason City and formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

The youngest of three children born to Gustave and Frances (Schneiderman) Heinrich, Karen was born May 5, 1939, in Mason City. She grew up alongside her older siblings, Ron and Ramona. Karen attended Clear Lake High School and graduated among the class of 1957.

She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Shoop on Dec, 30, 1958 in Clear Lake, and to this union three daughters were born, Kim, Lisa, and Pam.

For many years Karen owned and operated My Favorite Things, a children’s shop in Clear Lake. She and Bill then moved to California where they managed Retirement Housing Foundation in Kerman. A few years later they returned to Iowa; settling in Mason City and managing Pilgrim Place for the next 20 years until their retirement.

Karen loved living on State Street and hosting her annual BandFest Party where family and friends alike would gather to watch the parade. Lovingly known as “Granny,” Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren and encouraging them in all of their school activities. Many hours were also spent with her faithful companion, Kitty.

She and Bill were members of the First Congregational Church in Mason City where Karen spent many Sundays volunteering her time.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Gus and Frances Heinrich; father and mother in law, Cecil and Marie Shoop; sister, Ramona (Don) Osborne; brother in law, Jim (Linda) Shoop; brother in infancy, Kenneth Heinrich; nephew, Allen William Shoop; and step niece, Melissa Jacques.

Karen is survived by her daughters, Kim (Bill) Vierkant, Alexander, Lisa (Mike) Degen, Mason City, and Pam (Paul) Bartholomew, Mason City; grandchildren, Dillon and Marissa Vierkant, Derek (Rachel) Degen, Cole (Taylar) Degen, Zach Degen, Mattison Bartholomew, Willow Bartholomew, Alicia (Robert) Funk, Tyler (Jessica) Bartholomew, and Alex (Kathryne) Bartholomew, as well as her great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Heinrich and his family, Sargon (Irena) Heinrich; Ramona and Don Osborne’s children, Sandy Kelley, Laurie Ventimiglia, Debra Lone, Nancy Lillo, and Clint Osborne; brother in law, John (Karie) Shoop and their children, Anna and Jill; as well as Jim and Linda Shoop’s children, Brent and Jackie.

