Karen A. Sprenger

Karen Ann (Gray) Sprenger, 79, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Visitation is one hour prior at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Karen was born on Dec. 6, 1939, in Norway, Mich., to parents Fernley Gray and Florence (Erspamer) Dubey. She graduated from Iron Mountain Michigan High School, where she enjoyed performing as a majorette. Karen earned a degree in Medical Transcription from Northeast Iowa Community College. She was very proud to have completed college with a 3.982 GPA. At one point Karen loved breeding AKC German Shepherds and some small breed dogs, and she also enjoyed raising their puppies.

Karen was a huge NFL Packers fan, and enjoyed recording and re-watching all the games. She loved listening to big voiced artists such as Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Celine Dion, and Andrea Bocelli. For her generation she was well-versed in modern technology and computers, and enjoyed teaching others.

Family was a big part of Karen’s life. She had a way of making every family member feel special and loved.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Kathie) Vrieze; son-in-law, Dennis Vrieze; favorite grandson, Joshua Smith; favorite granddaughter, Sarah (Scott) Lester; great-grandchildren “the babies,” Kennedy Ann, Grayson Michael, and Violet Kay; and one sister, Mary Buner, of Muskegon, Mich.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Fernley Gray and Florence (Erspamer) Dubey; step-father, Art Dubey; brother, Gordon Gray; and sister, Kathleen Sartori.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.