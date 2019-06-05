Julie R. Geist

Julie Rae Geist, 61, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Clear Lake, died Jan. 20, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Julie was born Dec. 26, 1957, the daughter of Darold and Pat (Etherington) Boever in Estherville, Iowa. She married Gary Geist, in Texas.

A graduate of Estherville High School, class of 1976, Julie enlisted in the United States Army in 1982, and was honorably discharged in 1992. She worked at the Clear Lake VFW and Winnebago Industries, in Forest City.

Julie enjoyed playing and watching golf, and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved to play different games on Facebook and had many friends from several countries. She was very proud of serving her country and being a part of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Julie is survived by her mother, Pat (Gregory) Prom, of Minneapolis, Minn.; siblings, Paula (Robert) Rienhardt, of Waseca, Minn., Sharon Nitchals, of Minneapolis, David Boever, of Gilbert, Iowa, Ann Boever, of Minneapolis, Minn., Christopher Boever of Lake City, Fla., and Catherine Boever, of Minneapolis; nieces, Dawn (Scott) Tangen and Darla Pressley; nephews, Brady Rienhardt and James Tangen; great nephew, Phynix Pressley; aunts, Betty Boever and Karen Etherington; Godson, Derrick Kearney; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Julie’s family would like to give a special thank you and blessings to Donna Sanderson. She was more than Julie’s best friend; she was like her sister. Donna’s continued support and love for Julie and her well being became a priority. This included being there for Julie’s entire family when she saw they needed help.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.