Judy K. Schichtl

Judy Kay (Spangler) Schichtl, age 82 of Lake Villa, Ill., a native of Corwith, Iowa, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, after a short illness. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, in Lake Villa. Inurnment will follow church services.

Judy was born July 4, 1937, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Lila (Grey) Spangler. She was a member of the Corwith High School class of 1955.

Following several years of working in Des Moines, she moved to Britt, Iowa, where she was employed at the high school. This is where she met her future husband, Gary. They were married Aug. 11, 1962.

Judy served as Postmaster of the Ventura office for 25 years.

Judy was a devout Catholic, avid reader and enjoyed all activities with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary; son, Kurt (Karen) Schichtl and their children, Storm, Chase and Grant, of Macungie, Penn.; son, Scott (Gina Barbarotto) Schichtl and their children, Maria, Gianna and Brock, of Lindenhurst, Ill.; and daughter, Jody (Jim) Gunderson and their boys, Ike and Charlie, of St. Louis, Mo. She is also survived by sister, Jean Ann (Roger) Zimmerman, brother, Dwight (Marilyn) Spangler, and sister Kathy (Jim) Wagner; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements conducted by Ringa Funeral Home in Lake Villa.