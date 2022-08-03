Judith Ellen Merriss, 71, of Lake Geneva, Wis., formerly of Clear Lake, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2022, in Lake Geneva.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Patriots for Pets animal shelter, Clear Lake.

Judith Ellen Long Merriss was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Mason City, Iowa, daughter of Victor M. Long and Mary Ellen Long Stufflebean. She was an active member of the Girl Scouts for 27 years. She spent 10 years as a young Girl Scout and 17 years as an adult Girl Scout in various positions. She loved working with children and doing volunteer work. She especially enjoyed her Teacher’s Aide job.

She worked as a receptionist/switchboard operator, as a bartender and as an office manager. She loved reading (she has a complete set of Dorothy Garlock books), needlework, photography, traveling and walking by the Mississippi River.

Judy is survived by her brother, Harvey L. Long, of Lake Geneva, and his family; by her best friend, Dick Miller, of Bettendorf, Iowa; by her daughters, Michelle Merris and Laura Fallon and her family; by her grandchildren, Emily and Ashley Fallon, of Iowa. She is also survived by her loving pet, Penny.

She is reunited in death with her loving parents, Mel and Mary. She is now resting peacefully in God’s loving care.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.