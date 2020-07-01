Joyce H. Carew

Joyce Helen Carew, 85, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

Joyce Helen Alpert was born Oct. 9, 1934 in Richardton, N.D., to Ewald and Caroline (Brandt) Alpert. She was raised in Richardton and graduated from Richardton High School in 1952. She continued her education in Bismarck, N.D. in nursing and furthered her nursing education in OB with a fellowship in Chicago. After graduation, she began her career as an OB nurse in Bismarck, where she met her husband, James F. Carew. They were married on Nov. 28, 1964. Jim and Joyce had three sons, Mike, Paul and Steve. They lived in Bismarck and decided to move to Marion, Iowa and later settled in Clear Lake in 1976. Joyce resumed her nursing career in Mason City at Mercy Hospital as an OB nurse in 1978 and retired in 1999. During that time she witnessed countless births and was very proud of her career, which she considered her calling.

Joyce’s true love was her family. She was very proud of her three boys and was devoted to her children’s activities. Joyce had a strong faith and was active in prayer circles and volunteering at numerous church activities. Joyce and Jim were devoted grandparents and rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with their seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2001. Joyce moved to Apple Valley Assisted Living in September 2011 as a result of her onset of dementia and seven years later moved to IOOF, in Mason City.

Joyce is survived by her children Michael (Patrice), of Clear Lake and their children, Jonathan and Erin; Paul (Kelly), of Ankeny and their children, Audrey, Calvin and Caroline; and Steve (Kristi), of Garner and their children, Olivia and Patrick. She is also survived by her siblings, Donald (Cindy) Alpert, of Richardton, Kay Janke, of Steel, N.D., Pat (Joe) Shea, of Hazelton, N.D., David Alpert, of Richardton, and Cindy Alpert, of Bismarck, N.D.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Carew; her parents, Ewald and Caroline Alpert; and her sister, Marilyn Alpert.

