Jolene M. Hahn

Jolene Marie Hahn, 59, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be held in Belmond Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Family kindly suggests that memorials be directed toward either the Humane Society of North Iowa or the American Cancer Society.

Jolene was born on Oct. 26, 1962, the daughter of Donald and Kathryn (Pramer) Lane, of Clear Lake. She graduated from Clear Lake High School’s class of 1981. After graduating, she attended La James Cosmetology in Mason City. Jolene worked for a salon for a few years before working at Winnebago. She was a decal applicator at Winnebago for 16 years. In December 2004, she married Paul Hahn; they made their home in Garner, Iowa. Together they spent many happy years together until Paul’s passing in June of 2011.

In Jolene’s free time she enjoyed attending many concerts, especially the Country Thunder in Forest City. Country music was her favorite genre to listen to. Family was important to her, loving each of them unconditionally. Her cat, Cinders, was a loyal companion to her.

Those left to cherish memories of Jolene are her siblings, Royce (Wayne) Monson, Bill (Lisa) Lane; nieces and nephews, Eric Monson, Melissa Monson and her two children, Ellora and Scarlett, Dalton (Autumn) Lane, Joshua Lane, and Jesse Mugan, Richie, Christina and their spouses and children; sister-in-law, Lucy; her son, John (Jen) Thompson; granddaughters, Harper and Hayden; feline friend, Cinders; as well as countless friends, family and coworkers.

Jolene is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; both parents; and brothers, Richard and Jimmy.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.