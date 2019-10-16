Jolene L. Boyd

Jolene Lynn Boyd, 68, of Mason City, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Victory in Christ Free Methodist Church, 604 23rd St. SW, Mason City, with Pastor Jacki Basener officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Jolene was born Oct. 15, 1950, the daughter of Albert Edward and Fanny Venetta Mae (Rish) Duregger, in Mason City. She married William Boyd on Dec. 22, 1971, in Sioux Falls, SD, and to that union two sons were born.

Jolene graduated from Clear Lake High School. She worked 26 years for One Vision, primarily helping residents with vocational rehabilitation. She was a hard worker and always held various part-time jobs outside of her career.

Jolene was a member of Victory in Christ Free Methodist Church, in Mason City. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jolene is survived by her husband, William Boyd, of Mason City; two sons, Brant (Amy) Boyd, of Yukon, Okla., and Benjamin Boyd, of Mason City; four grandchildren, Briana, Kaija, Zaylynn and Kadee Jo; two great-grandchildren, Cayson and Emberlynn; a sister, Vickie Dietrich, of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.