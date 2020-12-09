John Schmidt, 80, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Dec 3, 2020, at his home.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held on Friday Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Clear Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating.

John was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Thornton, Iowa, the son of John and Edith (Lauritzen) Schmidt. John attended Thornton High School. He married Vickie Broome on July 13, 1990, in Ventura.

John worked at Law Tree Service, retiring in 2006. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and driving his corvette.

John is survived by his wife, Vickie Schmidt, Clear Lake; his pride and joy, Brooklyn, the cat; sister-in-law, Donna (Duane) Law; brother-in-law, Don (Janice) Broome; Godson, Kyle Lundgren; and nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; sister, Norma Gamble; and mother-in-law, Pauline Zielie.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.