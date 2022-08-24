John Nichols, 86, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.

A visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

A Graveside service took place on Monday, Aug. 22, at Clear Lake Cemetery, N. 20th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Sylvester Holima officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

A lifelong resident of Clear Lake, John was born on March 2, 1936 to Willis and Lila (Harrington) Nichols. He graduated from Clear Lake High School among the class of 1954 and was united in marriage to Karen Duregger on Jan. 6, 1961 in Glenville, Minn. Together they would be blessed with four children and 52 years of marriage.

John worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City for 30 years before retiring in 1999 at the age of 62.

Throughout retirement, John was able to enjoy the splendors of Clear Lake more than ever. He enjoyed fishing and boating nearly every day, even as recently as this last winter when he was able to ice fish one final time. He was a lifelong sports fan and loved watching any and all football, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes He was looking forward to football season in the next month. He was a regular on Sunday nights at the I-35 race track in Mason City and enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Minnesota Twins.

John will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need; he always put the needs of others before his own.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Melhus, Clear Lake, Steve “Skeeter” (Melinda) Wilson, Clear Lake, Lisa Nichols, Clear Lake, and Tim (Nicole) Nichols, Ankeny; grandchildren, Holly (Dan) Cooke, Ryan (Amber) Melhus, Carly (Nathan) Carper, Walker (Mallory) Wilson, Ivy Wilson, Samantha (Kolby) Jensen, and Garrett Nichols; great-grandchildren, Addyson and Cooper Cooke, and Mitchell, Cecilia and Maverick Melhus; as well as extended family members and many friends.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Karen, in 2013; parents, Willis and Lila; and his siblings, Willie Nichols, Chuck Nichols, Gordon Nichols and Darlene Kline.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake was in charge of arrangements.