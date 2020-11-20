John A. Simpson

John Arthur Simpson, 80, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Clear Lake Fire Station, 711 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dean Hess officiating, where military honors were provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Fire Department.

John was born Dec. 11, 1939, the son of George and Nellie (McGarry) Simpson, in Rome, N.Y. He married Donna Jones on March 28, 1961, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church.

John grew up and attended school in Camden, N.Y., before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He worked most of his life as a supervisor at the Buttertop Bakery, in Clear Lake, while also serving on the volunteer fire department, where for more than 20 years he was the fire chief. Later in life he worked for the Iowa DNR at McIntosh Woods State Park, in Ventura.

John enjoyed spending a lot of his time outdoors camping, fishing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also liked socializing with friends at their morning coffee group.

John is survived by his wife, Donna Simpson, of Clear Lake; son, Tim Simpson, of Urbandale, Iowa; five grandchildren, Brandy (Adam) Davis, of Joice, Iowa, Lindsey Brooking, of Clear Lake, Troy Simpson, of Alaska, Camie Simpson, of Clear Lake and Rose Simpson, of Mason City; nine great-grandchildren, Landry, Tori, Zaden, Abbraxlynn, Maebrey, Gatley, Mika, Isaac and Brady; siblings, Ray (Sandy) Simpson, Richard “Dick” Simpson and Robert Simpson; and sister-in-law, Joyce Simpson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Brenda Brooking and Dale Simpson; and brother, Clarence “Herb” Simpson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.