John A. Marino

John Anthony Marino, 68, of Clear Lake, died from the coronavirus disease on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to John’s family to be dispersed among his local interests and passions.

John was born Dec. 11, 1951, the son of Harold and Corrienne (Nielson) Marino, in Marshalltown, Iowa. He married Linda Halsne on Nov. 24, 2007, in Mason City.

John graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970. He worked for Dean Snyder Construction prior to working as an assistant to the city building inspector. He became Clear Lake’s building inspector in 1984; retiring in April of 2015. He was currently working as Ventura’s Building Inspector.

John was the Range Officer for the River City Rifle and Gun Club, in Mason City. He was very handy, could fix anything and liked construction. He remained active throughout his life riding RAGBRAI, playing rugby in Mason City and going for several motorcycle rides. He also had a passion for raising horses and breaking them to ride. Most of all, he loved and cherished the time he spent with his family; especially his grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife, Linda Marino, of Clear Lake; children, Stephanie (Chris) Waters, of Mason City, Jodi (Craig) Mayland, of Clear Lake, Lisa Halsne, of Mason City, and Scott (Brandi) Halsne, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Alyssa, Isaac, Braeden, and Bella Waters, Carter and Jordan Mayland, and Kayla and Jack Halsne; brother-in-law, Rex (Sheryl) Mueller; siblings, LeeAnn (Mark) Hogg, Sherry (Dave) Kukes and Scott (Celina) Winders; and special pet, Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Debbie Mueller.