John A. Jordan, 59, of Clear Lake, passed away April 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, with the Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating. He will be buried at Brush Point Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church.

John Allen Jordan was born Dec. 11, 1962, in Forest City, the son of Raymond and Deanna (Wolfe) Jordan. Growing up in the Fertile area, John graduated from Forest City High School. He met the love of his life, Michelle Peitz, on a blind date, and on July 11, 1987, the couple was married at the Fertile Lutheran Church. The couple had two children, Derek and Abby. The family made their home on the farm where John was able to live a life he loved, every day. Working the earth and caring for his herd brought him great joy.

John was a man of action. He showed his love by taking care of those around him, whether it was filling up tanks, fixing equipment, tidying up, or giving life advice. He cherished sharing his love of the farm with his wife and children. They were longtime members of Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, rural Fertile.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 34 years, Michelle; children, Derek (fiancée Rachel Nemanic) and Abby Jordan; mother, Deanna Jordan; siblings, Douglas Jordan, Lindsay (Kimberly) Jordan and Danielle (Mark) Hendrickson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his dad, Raymond Jordan; and nephew, Tyler Hendrickson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.