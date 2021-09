Joel Lynn Sasse, 48, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Clear Lake Church of Christ, with Rev. Dan Miller officiating. Burial was at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Thornton, with military honors provided.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.