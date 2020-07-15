Joel F. Punke, 80, of Clear Lake, died July 10, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake. Burial will take place in Lincoln Township Cemetery, north of Clear Lake, following the funeral service.

A public visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Ward-Van Slyke Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed towards MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

Joel F. Punke was born on April 10, 1940, in Mason City, Iowa, to parents Gustave E. Punke and Alma (Davis) Punke. He was baptized on April 13, 1941, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. He grew up on a farm north of Clear Lake where he lived most of his life, attending country school through eighth grade. He was a 1958 graduate of Clear Lake High School and attended Mason City Junior College, Iowa State University, and Truman State University, in Missouri.

Joel briefly served as a supply sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves and began his career in the banking industry at First National Bank, in Mason City. He later worked several years at Hancock County National Bank, in Garner. A businessman at heart, he went on to start several businesses over the years selling banks, farms, and landfills, among other various ventures. In 1989 he co-founded a medical waste disposal service, GRP & Associates, out of Clear Lake. Joel retired in 2010 with his family continuing to run the business.

He married Patricia Schaben on Sept. 7, 1968 in Omaha, Neb. Son, Chris, was born in 1970 and daughter, Michele, in 1973. He divorced in 1981. He married Phyllis (Tannahill) Punke on March 29,1995 in Nashua, Iowa, and inherited a large family he grew to love just as much as his own.

Joel and Phyllis enjoyed traveling, living part time in Cape Coral, Fla. for many years. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family, either traveling or throwing large family get-togethers with food and fireworks. Joel loved to cook, and learned a wide variety of skills from experts in Chinese and French cuisine, and in later years how to make all varieties of gourmet breads. He also dabbled in brewing his own beer and wine. He took up woodworking in retirement and made many furniture pieces, as well as, restoring old family heirlooms.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Clear Lake; son, Chris (Heather) Punke, of Ankeny; daughter, Michele (Tara Hicks) Punke, of Portland, Ore.; step-sons, Steve (Kathy) Rollefson, of Forest City, Mike (Becky) Rollefson, of Clear Lake; step-daughter, Kim (Brent) Harris, of Marion; nephews, James (Jamie) Punke, of Ankeny, and Steve Punke, of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Jane Punke, of Nevada; brother-in-law, Ron (Marge) Tannahill, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Ella, Henry, Gabriel, Ava, Nora, Chris, Scott, Brandon, Spencer, Dustin, Logan, Travis, and Brooke; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David G. Punke; and step-son, Rob Rollefson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.