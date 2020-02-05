JoAnn Christian

JoAnn (Osmundson) Christian, born June 6, 1932 in Mason City, Iowa died peacefully in her home with her kids by her side on Jan. 28, 2020 in Fallbrook, Calif.

JoAnn (aka Jo, “Rusty”, Nana, Aunt Jo) grew up in Mason City, Iowa and summered in Clear Lake, Iowa. Her passion growing up was spending time with friends and family at Clear Lake and all that that entailed.

After high school, she attended Grinnell College for one year before transferring to the University of Iowa where she was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and graduated with a degree in Education in 1954. During the summer of ’52, she had a memorable job at Estes Park in Colorado. She had a nearly 50-year successful retail career in Edina, Minn., where she had a loyal following of customers beginning at Haggars to Jackson Graves to John W. Heller, and finally ending her career as a familiar face at Ampersand.

Jo was a master “networker of people” before social media was even around as she loved staying connected with family, Tower Street neighbors, and lifelong friends (young and old) thru letter writing, phone calls, and caring visits. Staying active with bunco, bridge groups, Orchestra Hall, weekly water aerobics, and walks around Centennial Lakes, but never missing out on grandkids school functions, sporting events, and special days. Her love of sports, especially Gopher basketball, Gopher football and St Cloud State Hockey, often times took priority over other social events.

In her final years, she moved to sunny California in November of 2017 to live with family, where she was loved and cared for by many including her special caregivers Linda and Lana and the incredible Team at North Coast Hospice.

Survived by her children, Nancy Gibbons (Mike) and Charlie Christian (Tina); grandchildren, Emily, Sean, Tyler (Jenelle), Kelly, and Shannon; her four legged protectors Duke and Lily; brother, Bill “Oz” Osmundson and sister-in-law Fran; nephews, Brad (Margaret), Bill (Linda), and Kurt (Charna); all surviving cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews who have meant so much to Jo.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Kelly and father, Floyd, W. Osmundson.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. (lunch provided) at The Christian Home in Fallbrook, Calif. (3805 LaCanada Rd, Fallbrook, Ca 92028). Additionally, there will be a celebration of life planned back in Minneapolis and burial in Mason City, Iowa in June 2020 with details to follow.

In honor of Jo, the family asks in lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society (her passion). In the words of our Mom, “that’s all we know for now”.