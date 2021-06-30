Joan Olson, 95, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dennis Ganz officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne Hospice.

Joan was born Feb. 5, 1926, the daughter of John C. and Ruth A. (Scheibe) Jodan in Fremont, Neb. She married Dale D. Olson on Aug. 17, 1946, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 1999.

Joan graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1944. She worked at International Harvester following graduation and then as a bookkeeper for the Fashion Shop, Larson’s China & Gift, and Bergo’s.

Intelligent, creative, and witty, Joan embodied class and quiet dignity while embracing each day with optimism and a positive attitude.

Joan was known for her passion and love of history, often noting obscure dates and details that intrigued and inspired others.

She took pride in sharing that knowledge and research with her community, diligently answering all questions and offering unique perspectives through social media groups such as Lost Clear Lake.

Joan enjoyed the challenges and investigations of genealogy.

A writer, an artist, and a storyteller, Joan embodied the creative soul.

Above all, she was happiest when surrounded by her kids and grandkids and simply spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by three daughters, Peggy (Bob) Malek, of Garner, Lori (Herb) Copley, of Clear Lake and Julie (David) Lechner, of Clear Lake; eight grandchildren, Mike Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Jaime Copley, Kerri Dusanek, Nicole Hennigan, Ashley DeGeeter, Dan Budd, and Spencer Olson; 12 great-grandchildren, Gage, Max, Ella, Macy, Keaton, Gabby, Harper, Drew, Elliott, Elsa, Shade and Jayda; and three great-great grandchildren, Cecilia, Everly and Hadley; and siblings, Robert (Lin) Jodan, of Oronoco, Minn. and Patricia Hewitt, of Waterford, Wis.; numerous nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Pam Olson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Rick and Marty Olson; and brother-in-law, Don Hewitt.

Joan’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Courtyard Independent and Assisted Living, Oakwood Care Center, and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their care and support.

