Joan A. McChesney

Joan Alvida McChesney, 85, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services will beheld at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 N. 24th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor John Tank officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St. Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorials contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer.

Joan was born March 19, 1934, the daughter of John and Esther (Blomster) Buhr, in Mason City. She married Patrick McChesney, with whom she raised three children. She later married Russ Oehlert and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2015.

Joan grew up attending school in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School. She worked most of her career as a cook for the Clear Lake School District, and also at Sperry UNIVAC.

Joan was a member of Harvest Bible Church, in Clear Lake, the Clear Lake VFW Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bowling, camping, completing jigsaw puzzles, word games and crocheting. Most of all, she enjoyed being “Grandma Oh Boy” and attending many of her great-grandchildren’s activities.

Joan is survived by two children, Joel (Mary) McChesney, of Cudahy, Wis. and Esther (Terry) Anderson, of Ventura; daughter-in-law, Jodie McChesney, of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Corinne (Andy) Higgins, Conor McChesney, Colin McChesney, Katie (Erik) Oleyniczak, Tera (Marc) Kappmeyer, April (Tim) Lane, Ashley (Chad) Elliott, Seth (Sarah) McChesney and Sean McChesney; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Dick) Mott, of Mason City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russ; a son, Rex McChesney; and nine siblings.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.