Jo Ann Pedelty

The world lost a beautiful person on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Jo Ann (Skipton) Pedelty died surrounded by her family at her home following a long illness.

Jo was born in Mason City, Iowa in 1937, to Camilla and Gerald Skipton. She was the youngest of five children and was babied and beloved by her older siblings.

She was an athletic girl, playing softball, running and roller skating. Her sister recalls that she could dance backwards on skates.

Following graduation from Clear Lake High School, she was employed by Bell Telephone at various locations over the years.

She married the love of her life, James “J” Pedelty, and they moved to Eldora, Iowa to work at a family owned livestock sales business. She and J welcomed sons, Adam and HJ into their lives, and motherhood was one of her proudest achievements.

Always a hard worker, Jo managed and cooked for the cafe at the auction barn. She later owned and managed a motel in Eldora. Later in life, she worked at Armour in Mason City and greatly cherished her work friendships there.

Jo loved challenging herself to learn new things. She was an expert knitter and a fantastic cook. She loved experimenting with new cuisines and techniques, to the benefit of all lucky enough to eat at her table. She loved fashion and always dressed well.

Jo enjoyed people but also loved her solitude. She read voraciously, on many subjects. She especially loved gory true crime stories and bawdy bodice-ripper romances, to the chagrin of the more straight-laced recipients of her used books.

But most of all, Jo loved her Catholic faith and did her best to live it. She was always nonjudgmental towards people and generous of spirit and material possessions.

Jo is survived by her sons, Adam Pedelty and HJ Pedelty; beloved daughter-in-law, Jessie Pedelty; grandson, Colton; granddaughter, Bailey; sisters, Mary Stockberger and Shirley Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “J”, and brothers, Gerald and Phillip.

We are all better for having known her.

