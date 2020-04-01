Jill Ann Miller, 64, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. Miller, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake. Family members will not be present until 4-6 p.m., and the number of people allowed into the chapel at one time will be subjected to state limitations. A private burial will be held Wednesday, April 1, in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Jill A. Miller Benefit at the Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

Jill was born June 8, 1955, in Oxnard, Calif., the daughter of Donald and Harriet (Meagher) Bourne. She moved to the Webster City area when she was in third grade and she graduated from Webster City High School, class of 1973. After graduating, she attended beauty school in Albert Lea, Minn.

She moved to Clear Lake and started working at One Vision “Opportunity Village”. This is where she met her husband of 41 years, James “Jim” Miller. Jill and Jim were united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1979, at Evangelical Free Church, in Clear Lake, and to this union, three children were born, Heidi, Holly and Joshua.

Jill was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church. With her servant heart, she was always assisting with Meals on Wheels and Community Kitchen, and would serve in any way she could.

She had many hobbies from scrap booking to quilting, but her true passion was cross stitching, one project is on display at the Clear Lake Fire Station, and many of her projects she would gift to family and friends. She loved sitting on the back porch with her best buddy, Titan, listening to music and enjoying the company of family and friends. Jill’s favorite holidays of the year were Christmas and Fourth of July. She always had the excitement of a child during Christmas time and had the “magic” touch for decorating the tree. She will be remembered for playing “The Stars and Stripes Forever” as loud as she could to get everyone in the house awake to enjoy the Fourth of July.

Jill is survived by her husband, Jim Miller, of Clear Lake; two children, Heidi (Walker Goates) Miller and Joshua (Alex Heldenbrand) Miller; five grandchildren, Kyra, Kamryn, Kymber, Aubri and Ava; three siblings, Amy Johnson, Michael (Cindy) Bourne and John (Linda) Bourne; one brother in-law, Robert “Bob” Miller; two sisters in-law, Kristy (Mike) Oswald, Marsha (Al) Miller-Muhlenbruch and many extended nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Harriet Bourne; daughter, Holly Miller; two brothers in-law, Dave Johnson, and Therron Miller; and her best buddy, Titan.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.