Jerry W. Scott, D.O., 90, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Jerry was born on Sept. 27, 1930, in Belmond, Iowa, to the late Joseph W. and Ruth (Veeder) Scott. He married his wife, Birgit, in her hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark and together they raised two sons, Hans Scott and Peter Scott who all survive.

Jerry graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1948. He was employed at Chappell Clinic as an x-ray and laboratory technician before embarking on his studies at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Kirksville, Mo., where he graduated in 1959. After a year’s internship at Charles E. Still Osteopathic Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., he returned to Kirksville for a three-year residency in the Department of Radiology under George W. Rea, D.O. After certification in roentgenology in 1963 and radiology in 1967, he moved with his family to South Bend, Ind. where he practiced radiology, ultrasound and nuclear medicine for over 25 years. During that time, he served as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president of the American Osteopathic College of Radiology. He was also a board member and eventually President of the Indiana Osteopathic Association. He became a fellow of the AOCR and was eventually a life member of the IOA and the AOA.

Jerry has been laid to rest in St. Olaf Cemetery, in Belmond. Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, Ind. was entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

Contributions may be made in Dr. Jerry Scott’s name to Hilltop Lutheran Church, 4114 S. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.