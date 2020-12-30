Jerry R. Pearson

Jerry Rex Pearson, 75, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Des Moines.

According to his wishes, Jerry’s body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A private family Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Harlan Seri officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggests memorials be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America in memory of Jerry or to Jaci Hammond, 809 7th Ave. N. #110, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Jerry was born March 23, 1945, in Garner, the son of Francis Harold and Betty Jean (Lass) Pearson. He graduated from Nashua High School in 1963. Following graduation he worked at the Decker Meat Packing Plant, in Mason City, Mason City Airport, in maintenance for 15 years, and then operated the Petal Shoppe, in Clear Lake, for 14 years.

Despite being diagnosed with MS at the age of 35, Jerry never let that slow him down. He loved people, always had a joke and enjoyed teasing his friends. He had a gift for completing several home improvement projects and even built a special tree house for his grandsons. He sang in a group called, the Golden Tones, with his family for 11 years. They traveled throughout the Midwest including: Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri. The group also recorded an album in 1975.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelyn Hammond, Clear Lake; daughter, Jill Pearson-Lanczos, Mason City; grandsons, Tony (fiance, Chealsea) Delaherran, of San Antonio, Texas and Stevie (Brianna) Lanczos, of San Antonio; sister, Janeil (Billy) Olson, Clear Lake; sisters in-law, Debbie Rodemaker, Mason City, and Rita (Wayne) Miller, Missouri Valley, Iowa; brother-in-law, Steve (Diane) Hammond, Polk City, Iowa; mother-in-law, Lois Hammond, Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Betty Pearson; and nephew, Greg Weibenga.

