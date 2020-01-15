Jerry F. Krause, 85, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., with the Rev. David Peterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be given to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Jerry’s name.

Jerry Fred Krause was born Dec. 12, 1934, at his Grandmother Hefty’s home in Renwick, Iowa. He was baptized in the Renwick Evangelical Church and confirmed in the Renwick EUB Church. He graduated from Vernon Consolidated School, in rural Renwick, in 1953.

He spent two years in the United States Army where he served as a cook, he used to say, “when it’s brown it’s cookin’, and when it’s black it’s done!”

On Dec. 22, 1956, he and Arlys Farland were married at the North Prairie Lutheran Church, in Scarville, Iowa. He farmed with his father following his military service and later went to work for Walnut Grove Feeds. Following this, he worked as a field man at the elevator in Thompson. He then became a plant manager for Custom Farm Services, in Corwith, and in 1968 was transferred to Clear Lake.

He later became a licensed real estate agent, working for OK Realty. He and Arlys also owned Capt K’s Ice Cream, the Mile Post 194, and the Town Pump Restaurant. Jerry was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, where he served on the Financial Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Hefty Krause and Francis Krause.

He is survived by his wife, Arlys; son, Rick (Laurie) Krause, Overland Park, Kan.; daughter, Kelli (Jerry) Clemens, Ames; grandchildren, Connor and Anna Krause, and Tanner, Spencer, and Afton Clemens; sister, JoAnn Hunt, Milford; and many nieces and nephews.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.