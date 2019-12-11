Jerry D. Wubben

Jerry Dee Wubben, 80, of Clear Lake, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, while at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. East, Clear Lake, with the Rev. David Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Jerry was born Feb. 14, 1939, the son of Si and Marjorie (Campbell) Wubben, in Mason City. He grew up and attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1957. He also led the Mason City Mohawk baseball team to a state championship in 1956, and was later offered to play for the Kansas City Royals.

Jerry met Elenor Taylor while she was attending LaJames College of Beauty, in Mason City. They were married on Dec. 30, 1960 and would have celebrated 59 years together this December. To their union, four children were born; Mary, Andy, Dale and Paul.

Jerry was drafted into the United States Army on Dec. 4, 1961, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 3, 1963. He and Elenor spent most of their time in Fort Riley, Kan. In 1964 they moved to Clear Lake to raise their family.

Jerry worked for Libbey Owens Ford for most of his career; retiring in 1992. He loved country and gospel music and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He also enjoyed following the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Clear Lake Lions, Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals and the Mason City Mohawks.

Jerry’s love for baseball led him to play and coach fast pitch softball for Touristville Boats and Pabst Blue Ribbon. He also coached slow pitch for E & J, a team he and Elenor sponsored.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elenor; children, Mary (Harold) Stinnett, Andy (Michele) Wubben, Dale (Rebecca) Wubben and Paul (Heather) Wubben; and seven grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Samantha, Hunter, Trapper, Gabbie, Ben, Sara and Kyndal. He loved attending all their ball games. Jerry is also survived by a brother, Larry (Ramona) Wubben and their six children, Sherry, Dawn, Tamala, Tracy, Mark and Kenya; a niece, Debby Lancaster and her son, Eric; and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Phyllis; brothers, Si Jr., Dickie and Jackie; daughter-in-law, Sue Wubben; grandson, Christopher; and nephew Craig Schellsmidt.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.