Jennifer Cash, of Clear Lake, met her lord and savior on May 8, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of North Iowa.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 11, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Fred Lewis officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, to continue to grow Jennifer’s love of agriculture, the family suggests memorials be directed in care of the family to be used for the Clear Lake Schools Ag Leadership Program, that she was passionate in helping establish.

Jennifer Louise Norris was born Nov. 24, 1975, to loving parents, Charlie and Louise (Vorland) Norris. She grew up thriving in all that comes with a family farm and was proud of her heritage. Jennifer was a graduate of Clear Lake High School and NIACC, serving as the Student Body President. Family was the center of Jennifer’s life, living just down the road from her grandparents and moving in next door to her parents when she married. She was baptized, confirmed, married and was a lifelong member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church. Jennifer was a Girl Scout, attending camp and carrying those camp songs through her life. She was an active member of 4-H in her youth, continuing the program in her adulthood with her children.

On June 10, 1994 she married her high school sweetheart, Todd M. Cash. The pair were blessed with two daughters, Kaitlynn Louise and Madalynn Michelle, and raised them close to family and the animals they loved. Over the years she welcomed critters of all kinds to her barnyard – cats, dogs, pigs, bottle calves, chickens, a goat, and of course, her horses.

Jennifer spent as much time riding her horses as she could, frequently taking her lunch break at home to ride one or even two. Horses became the center of summers, taking her girls to shows and making memories and improving each weekend. The friends that she made were the most important part of learning to ride and care for her horses, and she was an active member and board member of the North Iowa Saddle Clubs Association for many years.

Staying true to her roots, Jennifer was a farmer and sat on the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau board and served as President. She was a proud member of the Iowa Farm Bureau Ag Leaders class of 2007. Jennifer participated in Iowa Young Farmers discussion meets, competing nationally. She advocated for agriculture and enjoyed sharing her love for animals and farming with others, especially children.

A truly creative soul, Jennifer was talented with sewing and embroidery machines. She spent time sewing and embellishing her own horse show clothes and embroidering an endless array of special items for friends and family, especially her grandkids.

As they said in Second Hand Lions, “she really lived.” Jennifer and Todd took time off of work and traveled hundreds of miles just to experience a solar eclipse. She traveled – to Kenya, an Amtrak trip through Canada, Mackinac Island, New England, Scotland, Wales, England, France, Caribbean cruises, New York, Hawaii, Florida, Washington D.C., Texas, and countless other places. Jennifer enjoyed her many tractor rides around the area with family and friends. And she encouraged her family to experience life and travel as well.

Grandma Jen was blessed to become a grandma and embraced all that was involved with loving, caring for and especially playing with Abel and Lyla. She shared her love of horses and critters with them whenever she had the chance.

Jennifer’s first job was at the Gwen’s Hallmark Store, in Clear Lake. She started her banking career of 20 years at Farmers State Bank, and then moved to Manufacturers Bank and Trust as the Marketing and Gold Club director, and later as the AVP, Operations Manager and Retail Services.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edmund and Alice Vorland, and paternal grandfather, Chuck Norris.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Todd Cash; daughters, Katie (Danny) Behr and Madalynn Cash; parents, Charlie and Louise Norris; grandmother, Ruth Norris; grandchildren, Abel and Lyla Behr and a third grandchild due late this summer; brother, Jason (Stephanie Wharton) Norris; aunts and uncles, Gene (Cathy) Vorland, Norman (Julie) Vorland, Linda (Larry) McNamara; nieces and nephews, Rowan Norris, Wesley and Reece Wharton; Garett, Mara and Owen Cash; cousins, Elizabeth (Calvin) Thyer, Andrew and Alexa Thyer; Matthew (Stephanie) McNamara, Michael and Makenna McNamara; Eric (Desiree Grimm) Vorland; Sara (Dane) Whaley, Norah Whaley; Jacob (Kate) Vorland; Alyson Vorland; parents-in-law, Mike and Nancy Cash; brother-in-law, Ryan (Shana) Cash; extended family and many friends she considered her family, especially those of the North Iowa Saddle Clubs Association, Iowa Farm Bureau and MBT Bank.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.