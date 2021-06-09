Jeffrey J. Giesman, 49, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines surrounded by family after being diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

A memorial service for Jeffrey, of Clear Lake formerly of Buffalo Center, will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US-18, Clear Lake, with Pastor Chris McComic officiating. Inurnment will follow in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Jeff Giesman Memorial Fund which will be distributed at the discretion of the family.

Jeffrey John Giesman was born June 21, 1971, in Knoxville, son of John and Sharon (Eisenhauer) Giesman. Jeff graduated from Buffalo Center Rake High School with the class of 1989. During high school he was a member of 4-H, FFA, Boys State, band, chorus, and golf.

Jeff then went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1993 with a BS in Ag Business. It is during college he met his wife, Vanessa Macklin. He started his career in seed production at Agri Pro Seeds in Ames. He then took a sales position with AgVenture Seeds in Hampton. With this move, he proposed and married Vanessa on July 27, 1996. He earned his Certified Crop Adviser Certification and became an Agronomist.

Over the years, with his other loves of his life, hunting and fishing, Jeff and Vanessa added their daughter, Kylie, to their family adopting her at two days old. Kylie was the light of his eye and she had him wrapped around her little finger!

Jeff was an active member of the Clear Lake Fishing Club and served as vice-president for many years. He always loved the Kids’ Fishing Derby and the Walleye Classic. He was also a member of the Titonka Gun Club enjoying trap-shooting for team Brandt Stump Removal.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, Vanessa and Kylie, of Clear Lake; his parents, John and Sharon Giesman, of Buffalo Center; his parents-in-law, Jerome and Roseanne Macklin, of Redfield; his siblings, Ed Giesman, of Denison and Cindy (Ben) Dontje, of Forest City; his brothers-in-law, Ryan Macklin, and Kevin (Lindsy) Macklin, both of Redfield; his nieces and nephews, Nick, Jenna and Amanda Dontje, Tyler Kirkman-Macklin, and Calvin, Lilly, Cooper, and Piper Macklin. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

