Jeffrey B. Asche, 35, of Clear Lake, left our world too soon after a courageous battle with Muscluar Distrophy Duchenne on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family invites friends to join them in their home, 711 South 3rd Street, Clear Lake, on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 3-6 p.m. They asks that photos and memories be brought and shared.