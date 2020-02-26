Jeanne M. Drew

Jeanne Marie Drew passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the age of 91. Maintaining her independence was of utmost importance to Jeanne and she accomplished this in top fashion…never wanting to be a burden on anyone. She was the caretaker.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Holy Family Family Catholic Church, Emmetsburg, Iowa, with the Rev. Bill Schreiber as celebrant. Inurnment was in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Emmetsburg.

Jeanne Marie Drew, daughter of John H. and Joeann (Mulroney) Turck, was born March 7, 1928, in Emmetsburg. Jeanne Marie received her education and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, in Emmetsburg.

On June 18, 1949, Jeanne was united in marriage to Maurice Drew, at Assumption Catholic Church, in Emmetsburg. To this union five children were born. Jeanne and Maurice began farming in Palo Alto County in 1950. In 1960 they moved to their farm near Cylinder where Jeanne was still residing until the time of her death.

Jeanne was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church, in Emmetsburg, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Growing up in a large family taught Jeanne to be a loving and caring individual, putting others first and always being willing to assist wherever she could. She continued this love and care as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend, opening her heart and home to everyone. She was a fabulous cook and baker and loved every minute of entertaining friends and family, whether it be for a few guests in her home or the Turck family reunions. Jeanne was a beautiful seamstress and sewed many items of clothing for herself and her family.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice; siblings, Shirley Roehler, Mary Jane Lovell, Johnny Turck, Ronnie Turck, Jim Turck, Bob Turck, Marty Turck, Mary Angela Zeimet and four siblings in infancy, Helen, Alice, Thomas, and Margaret.

She is survived by her children, Gary Drew and his wife, Marilyn, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Betsy Drew, of Sioux Falls, Denise Reit and her husband, Loren, of Spencer, Iowa, Mary Drew, of Clear Lake, and Dan Drew and his wife, Cathy, of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry (Elaine) Turck, of Portland, Ore., Sheila (Don) Atkinson, of Brooklyn, Iowa, Mike (Loni) Turck, of Chicago, Ill., Donny (Jeannie) Turck, of Des Moines, Wayne Turck, of Emmetsburg, Cathy (Rick) Dale, of Armstrong, Iowa and Jerry (Dora) Turck, of Everett, Wash.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many other relatives and countless friends.

Arrangements were by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home, Emmetsburg.