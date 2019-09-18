Jean H. Ostendorf, 92, of Klemme, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Grandview Heights Rehab and Healthcare in Marshalltown.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, with the Rev. David Boogerd. Burial will be at Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, in Klemme. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home.

Jean Helen Ostendorf, the daughter of Hauko and Grace (Lieuwen) Barkema, was born April 23, 1927 on a farm near Goodell. She attended the rural schools of Hancock County and Belmond Community Schools. On Dec. 27, 1947 she was married to Arnett Ostendorf at the United Methodist Church, in Belmond. They lived in Klemme where they raised their family. Jean was employed at Par Products, in Klemme, as a fabric cutter for 15 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and golfing at Slippery Elm Golf Course, in Klemme.

She was a member of Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, in Klemme.

Jean is survived by her three children, Claudia (Duane) Boeding, of Le Grand, Iowa, Paul Ostendorf, of Estherville, and Lynn (Diane) Ostendorf, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Jon (Katie) Boeding, Susan (Denny) Arifi, Mark (Jennifer) Boeding, Abby Andersen, Adam (Amy) Ostendorf, Andrew Ostendorf, Alex Ostendorf and Heather (Ryan) Vangerud; 14 great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Irene Barkema, of Klemme, and Betty Barkema, of Belmond.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnett in 2002; infant son, Todd in 1965; daughter-in-law, Toni Ostendorf; a sister, Marvel Stadtlander; and brothers, Leland “Bud”, Ted, Harvey, Leo, and Mervin Barkema.

