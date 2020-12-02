Jean A. Smith

Jean A. (Letts) Smith Payne, of Mason City, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake. She died of complications related to COVID-19.

Arrangements are being made at Major Erickson Funeral Home, in Mason City. A memorial will be announced at a later date, hopefully this summer.

Jean was born in Waterloo, Iowa on Feb. 11, 1932 to Francis Letts and Berniece (Tippin) Letts. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1950. Jean attended Iowa State University and played the clarinet in the Cyclones Marching Band in 1950-1951.

On Sept. 22, 1951 she married Richard D. Smith, at Prairie Creek Church, in Vinton, Iowa. Together they had two daughters, Connie and Lynn. They resided in several places from 1951 until they settled in Mason City in 1972. After celebrating their 25th Anniversary he passed away suddenly in 1978.

In 1987, Jean married a classmate, Lowell R. Payne, on May 9. They loved to travel to Washington to see her daughter and enjoyed traveling to visit friends. Lowell passed away suddenly in 2003.

In her spare time, she loved to sew, knit, embroidery, and quilt for her children and grandchildren. Everyone got a handmade quilt.

After moving to Mason City, she was employed at North Iowa Vocational Center. After her first husband passed away, she needed to quickly get her real-estate broker’s license to continue to keep the R.D. Smith Agency open. During her career, she also worked for Partners and Remax Realty.

She was active in many organizations; Wesley Methodist Church, Mason City Board of Realtors, the Order of Eastern Star (past worthy Matron), Shrine Women, North Iowa Quilt Guild, New Horizon Band, and she was on the committee for the Mason City Class of 1950-Class Reunions.

She loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Connie (Glen) Stille and Lynn (Dutch) Anker; grandchildren, Erin Pohlman, Haley (Anthony) Parker, Richard (Sonia) Anker, Michael Anker, Mark Anker, and Kenneth (Maria) Anker; great-grandchildren, Anjelika Anker, Anika (Bruce) Vilia, Camron Pohlman, Henry Anker, and Brooke and Emma Parker.

She was proceeded in death by her husbands, Richard and Lowell; her parents, Francis and Berniece; and sisters, JoAnn Bergen and Judy Price.