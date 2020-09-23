Jayne Lupkes

Jayne Marie Lupkes, 61, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mason City.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Al Berge officiating.

Due to the coronavirus, the memorial service will be reserved for family. It will be recorded and available to watch online following the service. Friends and family are welcome to visit the farm, 804 425th Street, Kensett, for a celebration of life after the funeral from 1-4 p.m., or come for a one-on-one visit in the coming months.

Interment will be held at Washington Reformed Church, Ackley, at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the family to be distributed to a variety of causes that were meaningful to Jayne.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.