Janice L. Reason

Janice Lou Reason, 82, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 19, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. David Peterson officiating. Burial was at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Access Incorporated of Hampton, where her grandson, Dakota, resides.

Janice was born Nov. 23, 1936, the daughter of Cecil and Faye (Gardner) Clouse, in Ringold County, Iowa. She married Keith Reason on Aug. 2, 1959, in Lenox, Iowa. She and Keith were fortunate to celebrate 60 years of marriage this year.

A graduate of Diagonal High School, in Diagonal, Iowa, class of 1955, Janice went on to graduate from Thompson School of Beauty Culture, in Des Moines, in 1956. Prior to her marriage, she owned and operated a beauty shop in Lenox and later stayed home to help raise the family.

Janice was a member of the Eastern Star, Clear Lake United Methodist Church, NCT Masonic Camping Group, Faculty Wives, and Birthday Club. She also volunteered for various committees in the community. She enjoyed Bluegrass music and attending Bluegrass festivals, camping with her family, playing board games, cards, completing puzzles, and spending winters in Arizona. Most of all she cherished the time spent with family; especially her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her husband, Keith, of Clear Lake; two children, Kimberly Reason, of Urbandale, and Bradley (Sami) Reason, of Sheffield; five grandchildren, Dakota Reason, of Hampton, Skylar, Tianna, Cooper and Lexah Reason, all of Sheffield; and a sister, Joan Carey, of Winterset, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Faye Clouse; brother, Donald Clouse; parents-in-law, Violet and Cecil Reason; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Reason.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.