Janice K. Scheffert

Celebration of Life Services for Janice Kay Scheffert, 75, of Indianola, who passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Indianola. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home, in Indianola, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Janice Scheffert Memorial Fund. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Scheffert; children, Korinne Paulsen and Michael Scheffert; grandchildren, Jesse and Natalie Paulsen; father, Dale (Carolyn) Marsh; brother, John Marsh.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Scheffert; grandson, Blake Paulsen; and her mother, Velma Jaspersen.