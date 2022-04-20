Janet E. Roenfanz

Janet Elizabeth Roenfanz, 97, of Ventura, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with the Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery,Mason City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Family suggests memorial contributions to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Janet was born Nov. 7, 1924, at the family farm in Ellington Township in rural Forest City, Iowa. Janet was the daughter of George J. and Maude (Tompkins) Meinecke. Janet was baptized, confirmed and married by the Rev. W. T. Wolfram at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Garner, Iowa.

Janet received her education at Ellington Center #5 Rural School and at Forest City High School. Janet graduated in the spring of 1942. While in high school she took the Normal Training Course which prepared her for teaching in the rural school system. In the summer of 1942, she was hired to teach in the Ellington #6 Rural School, which was close to her home. Janet needed special permission to teach the three months before her 18th birthday. Special permission was granted and she taught at the school for two years. The third year she taught at her old school, Ellington Center #5, as the two schools were combined.

Janet married Harry S. Roenfanz on Aug. 12, 1945 and they lived at Harry’s home farm northwest of Ventura.

Harry and Janet were blessed with four sons: David, Daniel, Thomas and James.

In the late 60’s during the fall months, Janet worked for her brother, Cecil Meinecke, at the Palace of Sweets, in Forest City. They made delicious caramel apples and peanut brittle, which was marketed locally. Her family always enjoyed those special double-dipped caramel apples and the left over caramel.

In 1971, Janet began full-time employment at Winnebago Industries thinking she may work for six months to a year to earn some extra money. Nineteen years later, Janet retired in 1990. In the 19 years she worked in a variety of positions including over 10 years as a Supervisor.

Janet and Harry moved from the farm to their Ventura home in 1981.

Janet was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Ventura. She was an active member serving in many organizational positions including: Sunday school teacher, Alter Guild, Dorcas and Fellowship Club. Janet also enjoyed working with the quilting group making many quilts for the Church’s World Relief program.

Janet is survived by her four sons: Dave (Betty) Roenfanz, Dan (Louanna) Roenfanz, Tom (Ruth) Roenfanz and Jim (Sandy) Roenfanz; grandchildren: Holly Eichmann, Matt Roenfanz, Troy (Amy) Roenfanz, Travis Roenfanz, Shane (Kelli) Roenfanz, Abby (Josh) Cunningham and Kristen (Sarah) Roenfanz; step-grandchildren: Shawn Taylor, Beth (Dan) Colvin, Shelly Thostenson and Lori (Andrew) Althof; great-grandchildren: Ty, Remy, Porter, Cooper, Max and Grant Roenfanz; Cassie and Zach Eichmann; Finnigan and Sebastian Cunningham; step-great-grandchildren: Jack and Katie Colvin; Ali and Frankie Taylor; Taylor (Josh) Egesdal, Derek Schroht, Kaylie Nelson; Elizabeth, Hunter, Emily, Adyson and Andrew Althof; step-great-great grandchild, Brynlee Egesdal; sister-in-law, Rose Meinecke, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother; father/mother-in-Law, Walter T. and Wilhelmina (Minnie) (Wrede) Roenfanz; step mother-in-Law, Laura (Krause) Roenfanz; sister-in-law, Ramola (Cecil) Meinecke; brother/sister-in-law, Bob (Earl) and Barbara (Clark) Roenfanz; former daughter-in law, Sharen A. (Tarr) Roenfanz; and nephew, Brad Meinecke.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.