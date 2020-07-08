Jan M. Buchanan

Jan Marie Buchanan, 64, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice, Mason City.

According to her wishes her body has been cremated and a celebration will be held in the fall.

Jan was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Mason City, the daughter of Paul and Lois (Behl) Morris. Jan graduated from Mason City High School. In 1973 she was joined in marriage to Ed Buchanan. They were blessed with two sons.

Jan worked at Mercy Hospital for 20 years as a phlebotomist. Many of her co-workers said she was the best. Even working full time, her family always had a home cooked meal.

She loved to bake and cook and loved to share with everyone. Jan was an Iowa Hawkeye and Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed many ball games as the boys grew up. She was “Ma” to all the ball players and always had treats to share.

Jan had to retire due to health issues. She always took care of her family no matter how bad she felt and always had a smile. She loved gardening and all her flowers. Jan loved animals and always had pets around.

She will be missed by her husband of 47 years, Ed Buchanan; son, Jeremy Buchanan (Krista Carlson), Belmond; grandson, Carver Buchanan; step-grandchildren, Kaleb and Emma Carlson, Belmond; son, Ryan (Cari) Buchanan, Sioux Falls, S.D.; mother, Lois Morris, Mason City; her loving dog, Kinnick; brother, Jerry (Rachel) Morris, Mason City; nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her father.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.