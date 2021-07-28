James Toppin

James Scott Toppin passed away on July 8, 2021, in Apache Junction, Ariz.

James was born Aug. 31, 1932, in Blue Earth, Minn. He graduated from Ventura High School, class of 1950. He served four years in the United States Air Force as a tower control operator. Shortly after his stint in the Air Force, he joined the John Deere factory in Waterloo where he worked until retirement. In recent years he and his wife, Beverly, have maintained two homes, one in Apache Junction, and one in Oelwein, Iowa, traveling between the two homes seasonally.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Doris Toppin; his son, Scott; his son-in-law, Jim Tinkey; and his brother, Elvin.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and adopted son Rod in Arizona; his son, Mike, and his daughters Debbie (Mark) Pillar and Melinda Tinkey, all of Ocala, Fla. Other family surviving are his daughter-in-law Carol, of Cedar Falls; and stepchildren Michelle Tucker and Craig Arnold of Waterloo; brother Wayne (Ardith) Toppin, and sister-in-law Joyce Toppin, all of Clear Lake; and his sister Verla (Mike) Stapleton of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held recently in Apache Junction. Burial will take place at Century Park in Waterloo Aug. 9 with military honors.