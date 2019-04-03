James P. Hutchison, 90, of Mason City and formerly Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mercy One - Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave, Mason City, with Father Jacob Rouse, celebrant. Inurnment will take place in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 6:30 p.m.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to Mercy One – Hospice of North Iowa, the Cancer Society or Juvenile Diabetes.

James Paul Hutchison was born to Harold and Carlotta (Pitzenberger) Hutchison on July 14, 1928, in Rockwell.

James attended Holy Family High School and graduated in 1942. Shortly after he enlisted into the United States Army, where he honorably served for two years, stationed in Japan for the majority of those years. Upon return, James attended Mason City Junior College for two years, furthering his education in Marshall, Mo., where he graduated with his teaching degree. Immediately after college, James began his teaching career in Mitchell, Iowa, and went on to teach in Woden, Albion, Whittemore, Kanawha, and Clear Lake, for 24 years. During his combined total of 40 years teaching, James coached many sports.

On June 6, 1953, James married Verlynn Lee at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. During this union, three children were born, Jay C, Debra and Joseph “Joe”. The family took many vacations up North. After James’ retirement, Verlynn and James loved to travel. Different trips were taken to Bella Vista, Branson, Mo. and many “Lee Cousin Reunions.”

James was a long time member of Pleasant Valley Golf Course, in Thornton. James and Verlynn thoroughly enjoyed many years of golf and dancing at the Surf. They also had many great times playing cards with different family and friends. He also was an avid Cubs fan.

James was a member of the VFW and was proud to be able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

James is survived by his wife, Verlynn, of 65 years, of Mason City; children, Jay C (Karen) Hutchison, of Johnston, Iowa, Debra (Tom) Surdam, of Schaumburg, Ill. and Joe (Kim) Hutchison, of Dike, Iowa; grandchildren, Katie (Dan) Seda, Eric (Katherine) Hutchison, Adam (Emily) Hutchison, Joe Surdam, Jon Surdam, Jennifer (Jordan) Dryer and Jake (Andrea) Hutchison. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jack and George Seda, Henry “Hank” Hutchison, Elijah, Timothy, Grant, and Lydia Dryer, Isaac, Joshua, and Isabelle “Izzy” Hutchison. His surviving siblings are, Harold (Eileen) Hutchison, Bill Hutchison, Margaret (Don) Bermel, and Joe (Janis) Hutchison; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Carlotta; his sister, Mary Helen Luecht; and an infant sister, Barbara Jean; brothers-in-law, Jerry Lee and Ralph Luecht; and his niece, Elizabeth “Libby” Luecht.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.