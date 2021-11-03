James J. Bryant

On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, James (Jim) J. Bryant, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at age 85.

Jim was born on June 13, 1936, in Hartley, Iowa to Harold and Violet (Thortsen) Bryant. He received his BA in Education from the State Teachers College of Iowa (UNI) and his Master’s in Education from Colorado State University. He was a teacher, coach and principal for almost 50 years in various schools across Iowa, longest tenured in Ventura and Lake Mills.

On Sept. 2, 1956, he married Joyce Ann Gruhn. They raised three sons, Jeff, Terry and Brad.

Jim had a passion for working with children, fishing, golfing, reading and of course, football. He and his wife loved traveling across the US and vacationing in Destin, Fla. each winter after retirement. He was a very supportive father and grandfather. He was known for his support of his students and players in their many events, seldom missing a concert or game or whatever endeavor the students were involved in.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Harold; his mother, Violet; and his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brad; and his sisters, Jermaine Welch and Janaan Barker

He is survived by two sons, Jeff Bryant (Melinda), of Okatie, S.C. and Terry Bryant (Dawn), of Cumming, Ga.; along with three grandchildren, Jennifer Bryant, of Waukee, Iowa, Sarah Bryant, of Davenport, Iowa and Jack Bryant, of Cumming.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, Iowa, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Jim’s name to: Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 61, Lake Mills, IA 50450

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, Ga., was in charge of arrangements.

