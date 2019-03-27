James H. Jackson, 79, of Rockwell, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Monday, March 25, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

James Harold Jackson was born on March 23, 1939, to Walter and Julia (McLaughlin) Jackson, in Mason City. He graduated from Clear Lake High School before attending college at NIACC.

He married Mari Margaret Hopley on Sept. 8, 1958, in Montpelier, Idaho, and to this union four children were born, Deborah D., Jolene M., Sandra K., and James D.

Jim was a jack of all trades. He was a superintendent of C.F. Industries in Mt. Vernon, Ind. Also worked at Winnebago Industries; was a farmer; F.S. Thornton; U.S. Mail contactor; and owned a lawn care business. He could do any repair on a vehicle-he put in an engine in a car overnight! He was also known to teach many how to change their own oil.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and traveling, especially to northern Minnesota. He also enjoyed watching and playing sports, the Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes were his favorite teams, and he taught t-ball when his children were young.

Jim was non-judgmental and never met a stranger. He will be missed by so many.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mari M. (Hopley) Jackson; his children, Jolene M. (John) O’Brien, Sandra K. Jackson, and James D. (Sonja) Jackson; grandchildren, Gunnar and Kiara O’Brien, Madison (Mitch) Sweet, Trevor Jackson, Shelby (Allan) Devora, and Cameron Jackson; great-grandson, Knox Sweet; and his siblings, Tom (Ann) Jackson, Bradenton, Fla, and Sue (Larry) Jacobson, Minona, Wis.; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas (Regina) Hopley, Santa Fe, N.M.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Dawn Jackson; parents, Walter (Marcella) Jackson; parents-in-law, Joseph and Esther Hopley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence (Bonnie) Christians, and Joseph (Bill) and Donna Hopley.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.